Q2 Billings Area Weather: It may be Monday, and it may be chilly, but there is leftover Halloween candy somewhere

BILLINGS — Monday will be cool but clear with light winds. Highs will be mainly mid-30s to mid-40s in Eastern Montana and Northern Wyoming.

Tuesday starts chilly with lows in the teens to mid-20s. Expect a few clouds with highs in the 40s and a few low 50s.

A warm up continues Wednesday and Thursday, reaching the 60s by Thursday afternoon. Winds remain fairly light with only scattered light rain and snow showers closer to the mountains.

There is some uncertainty closer to the weekend. But the overall trend is close to average temperatures with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

It could be windier and breezy.

Billings forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Northerly wind 5 to 10 mph becoming easterly in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. Light wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

