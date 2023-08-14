Q2 Billings Area Weather: It looks hotter longer than we forecast yesterday.

BILLINGS — Hot temperatures start Tuesday, lasting through the work week. Some areas, including Billings, could reach the triple digits.

Little to no precipitation is expected during this hot period. The hot temperatures combined with dry and breezy conditions will elevate fire weather concerns for for grass fires Tuesday through Friday.

Morning temperatures Tuesday will slip to the 50s to around 60, but afternoon temperatures rebound quickly to the 90s with a few 100F+ temperatures possible.

A cold front Wednesday pushes the readings back mainly to the 90s Wednesday. But it will be breezy.

A chance of record heat with more 90s to 100s possible Thursday, and Friday looks like mainly 90s. The weekend holds some relief as reading slip to the 80s and a few showers and thunderstorms will develop.

Keep the heat in mind. Limit midday activities and stay hydrated.

