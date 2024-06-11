Q2 Billings Area Weather: It is unclear how cool we will be by early next week

BILLINGS — Our current weather patterns leaving us with some questions as we go through our 7-day forecast. How warm will it be by Friday? And how cool by the early part of next week?

A range of high pressure will continue to bring some mild temperatures into Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s to the mid-80s. A few mid to upper 80s are possible in eastern Montana.

But the winds will also increase Wednesday with gusts 15 to 30 miles an hour in the mountain foothills and into the eastern plains. Billings may see some gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

Find a weak disturbance. Thursday will be slightly cooler with highs in the 70s to low 80s, but with plenty of sun. Friday is trending towards much warmer than average, with highs in the 80s and perhaps even close to 90 east of Billings.

Showers and thunderstorms could turn strong to severe by Friday evening across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. We are not expecting a big outbreak of storms, but some could produce damaging winds or hail.

Saturday is still mild with the southwesterly flow, but temperatures begin to slip on Sunday. Highs will likely be in the 60s to low 70s.

There is a lot of uncertainty about the forecast early next week. A trough of low pressure will develop in the Pacific Northwest and could drop temperatures considerably. Highs maybe in the 50s and 60s by Monday and Tuesday.

There's a chance of rain and mountain snow early next week but if an open wave develops it could turn into a breezy pattern with less rain potential. Check back for updates.