Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: It is officially fall, and the forecast fits the season. Changes ahead.

FORECAST FOR SATURDAY EVENING SEP 24, 2023
Q2 Weather
FORECAST FOR SATURDAY EVENING SEP 24, 2023
FORECAST FOR SATURDAY EVENING SEP 24, 2023
Posted at 7:20 PM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 21:20:55-04

BILLINGS — Warming and drying conditions build in the next couple of days. But the wetter and cooler weather returns by next weekend if the current pattern holds.

After a cool overnight with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will start Monday in the 40s and end up in the 70s to low 80s. Tuesday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the coming week with the highs in the mid to lower 80s over the lower elevations.

A cooling trend begins Wednesday as the high pressure area moves to the east. The chance of rain and higher elevation snow increase as we start getting to the end of the work week and especially by Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will drop from the mid to lower 80s Tuesday to the 50s to 60s by the weekend. Overnight temperatures remain consistent in the 40s to mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!