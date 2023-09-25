Q2 Billings Area Weather: It is officially fall, and the forecast fits the season. Changes ahead.

BILLINGS — Warming and drying conditions build in the next couple of days. But the wetter and cooler weather returns by next weekend if the current pattern holds.

After a cool overnight with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will start Monday in the 40s and end up in the 70s to low 80s. Tuesday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the coming week with the highs in the mid to lower 80s over the lower elevations.

A cooling trend begins Wednesday as the high pressure area moves to the east. The chance of rain and higher elevation snow increase as we start getting to the end of the work week and especially by Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will drop from the mid to lower 80s Tuesday to the 50s to 60s by the weekend. Overnight temperatures remain consistent in the 40s to mid 50s.