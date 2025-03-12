Q2 Billings Area Weather: It gets warm just before the rain and snow arrive

BILLINGS — Thursday:

Expect a warm day with highs in the 50s and 60s, with the potential for temperatures to approach 70° from Billings eastward .

Showers are anticipated, especially in the mountain regions, increasing by the afternoon and moving west to east through the evening and overnight. Thursday Night into Friday: Temperatures will drop significantly; a mix of rain and wet snow will be accompanied by brisk northern winds.

Snow accumulation will be greater in the mountains and foothills, with up to 8 inches possible in the mountains.

Winds will gust up to 40 mph in some areas. Friday: Much cooler temperatures are expected, with highs ranging from the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Scattered snow showers may persist in the western mountains and foothills. Friday Night to Wednesday: A period of active weather is anticipated, starting with low temperatures falling into the teens and 20s.

On Saturday, some rain/snow mix will linger, particularly west of Billings, with temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s.

Sunday is expected to be warm and windy, with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Starting Monday, increased chances of precipitation from west to east through Monday and Tuesday, transitioning from rain to mostly snow.

Conditions stabilize Wednesday, bringing dry weather and normal seasonal temperatures.

