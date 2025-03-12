Q2 Billings Area Weather: It gets warm just before the rain and snow arrive

BILLINGS — Thursday:
- Expect a warm day with highs in the 50s and 60s, with the potential for temperatures to approach 70° from Billings eastward .
- Showers are anticipated, especially in the mountain regions, increasing by the afternoon and moving west to east through the evening and overnight.
Thursday Night into Friday:
- Temperatures will drop significantly; a mix of rain and wet snow will be accompanied by brisk northern winds.
- Snow accumulation will be greater in the mountains and foothills, with up to 8 inches possible in the mountains.
- Winds will gust up to 40 mph in some areas.
Friday:
- Much cooler temperatures are expected, with highs ranging from the upper 30s to upper 40s.
- Scattered snow showers may persist in the western mountains and foothills.
Friday Night to Wednesday:
- A period of active weather is anticipated, starting with low temperatures falling into the teens and 20s.
- On Saturday, some rain/snow mix will linger, particularly west of Billings, with temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s.
- Sunday is expected to be warm and windy, with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
- Starting Monday, increased chances of precipitation from west to east through Monday and Tuesday, transitioning from rain to mostly snow.
- Conditions stabilize Wednesday, bringing dry weather and normal seasonal temperatures.