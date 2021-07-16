Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon

BILLINGS — TGIF!

The big weather story is the heat. Excessive heat could bring record temperatures this weekend into the first part of next week. Stay indoors as much as possible, limit time outdoors, try to stay in shady spots, and keep yourself hydrated.

It looks to stay quite hazy this afternoon as winds from the west will continue to bring in wildfire smoke. Take necessary precautions if you have asthma or other respiratory concerns.

A weak pulse of energy will ripple through today giving us a slight chance of afternoon showers. With daytime heating, a few isolated thunderstorms could pop up as well.

Conditions will stay mostly dry through early next week, but daily spotty showers are possible, but most of the region won’t see a drop of rain.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s today then upper 90s to low 100s across the weekend into early next week.

Nightly lows will be in the mid 60s tonight through Saturday then upper 60s to low 70s Sunday into late next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

