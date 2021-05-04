Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated Thunderstorms Possible Today

BILLINGS — Good morning.

A surface low will slide across the state today bringing showers from west to east. With just enough instability, there could be a few isolated thunderstorms. The chance of rain will stay with us through Wednesday courtesy of another weak disturbance.

High pressure builds in on Thursday making for a nice day with lots of sunshine and highs getting into the 70s. This ridge is expected to push off to the east by Friday allowing a surface low to slide in across the state. Southeast flow ahead of a cold front will pump up the moisture and instability, so there will be a chance for strong thunderstorms on Friday.

Unsettled weather is on tap across the weekend as a projected closed off low over the northern Rockies will bring showers Saturday and Sunday. Potential rainfall totals will depend on where the low goes. Flurries are possible Sunday morning. Daytime highs will also cool down.

Highs today and Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, warming into the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday, then cooling back down into the mid 50s on Saturday and the upper 40s on Sunday. For the most part, nightly lows will be in the 40s before dipping to the 30s during the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com