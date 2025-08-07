Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated strong t'storms tonight, more wind on Friday

BILLINGS — A vigorous area of low pressure and its associated cold front are pushing over Montana and Wyoming on Thursday, spawning rain showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms will be strong to severe through this evening, and most of them will be north and east of Billings. Please seek shelter if they form near you.

The storm will continue to move over southern Canada and northern Montana on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but they'll be more isolated. We'll notice the cooler than average weather and gusty wind. That wind and cooldown will last through Saturday, with only isolated showers. Saturday will be warmer than Friday, though.

A ridge of high pressure will try to build northward toward Montana and Wyoming late this weekend through the middle of next week. We can expect fewer showers, a warming trend back to slightly above average, and weaker wind. Another trough late next week will bring more gusty wind, another cooling trend and isolated showers and thunderstorms.