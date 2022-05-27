Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

BILLINGS — A cold front brings a chance of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms today. Periods of heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds of 60 mph, and nickel size hail will be possible.

This front kicks off unsettled conditions through the long Memorial Day weekend with daily showers and thunderstorms. 1-3” of rainfall is expected by the time we reach Tuesday. Snow in the mountains and foothills will also be possible.

Drier conditions return Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 70s/80s today, mainly 60s/70s tomorrow, 50s/60s on Sunday then 40s/50s on Memorial Day and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight, 40s across the weekend then 30s/40s early next week.

Have a safe Memorial Day weekend and take time to reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep this great nation free. Lest We Forget...

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com