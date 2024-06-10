Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated storms possible Monday

BILLINGS — Chances for rain and isolated thunderstorms will taper off as the the day progress, but a cold front developing over eastern Montana will bring a chance for strong to severe storms in that region for a few hours this afternoon with strong winds and hail possible.

Zonal flow will bring dry conditions for the rest of the week, although another weak cold front could bring more rain and storms in the middle of the week. Another area of low pressure out of the Pacific could bring chances for more rain across the weekend.

With warm daytime temperatures in the 70s and 80s this week, increased snowmelt is expected. This will cause water levels in streams and rivers along the foothills to rise near bankfull, so minor flooding is possible. Areas prone to flooding along the Clarks Fork River should continue to monitor the situation and take action to protect property and livestock. Widespread flooding is not expected.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com