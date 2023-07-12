Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated storms bring a wind threat

Thunderstorms will still pop up in the afternoons and early evenings. But more frequently, they will produce more lightning and wind than rain. A ridge of high pressure limits the area to isolated storms near the mountains Wednesday night. A weak cold front will move across northern Montana on Thursday. Expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The biggest threat from the storms may be wind gusts as moisture will become fairly limited. Another round of isolated-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected again Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s each afternoon through Sunday, then rise to the 80s to lower 90s Monday and Tuesday. A weak cold front will cross the area Monday night will a wind shift, a slight risk of storms, and slightly cooler temperatures.