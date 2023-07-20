Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated storms before the heat shows up

BILLINGS — Isolated storms in the short term. The heat takes over heading well into next week.

Radar was active in extreme southern Montana and northern Wyoming Thursday afternoon and evening, but conditions will quiet. Friday holds the potential for more isolated storms near the mountains.

A ridge of high pressure will slowly move east over the district through Saturday bringing quickly warming and dry conditions. After starting in the 50s, Friday afternoon will be warm with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Saturday will be dry and very warm, with highs in the 90s to around 100 degrees with the relative humidity mainly in the teens. It will be hot Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the 90s to over 100 degrees. Very warm and dry weather will continue on Tuesday.