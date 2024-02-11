Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated Showers With Gusty Wind Sunday And Monday

BILLINGS — The sky over Montana and Wyoming began to clear Saturday, and gusty wind began to blow. Areas from Livingston eastward toward Billings will have gusty wind tonight, Sunday and Monday as our weather pattern changes. There will also be a slight chance of rain and snow showers late Sunday as a small disturbance passes over Montana.

Monday will be similar to Sunday with an increase of clouds, more gusty wind, a slight chance of rain and snow showers, and above average temperatures. Once Monday ends, more winter-like weather changes will occur. We can expect more clouds Tuesday with a colder air and snow showers, with better chances of snow and colder than average air next Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to cool next Thursday, and we'll still have more snow at times, but it won't be quite as likely as Wednesday. We'll have fewer clouds and only isolated snow showers next Friday, and more sunshine than clouds by next Saturday. Highs have been above average every day for the last 3 weeks or so, but we'll be colder than average starting Wednesday.