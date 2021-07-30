Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated Showers Today

BILLINGS — TGIF!

We’ll keep a chance of isolated showers in the forecast today, but nothing that will make a dent in the drought conditions that continue to plague the area. Latest data shows no improvement with conditions getting worse in Sheridan County, WY in the Q2 viewing area.

High pressure moves to the east by the first part of next week allowing moisture to stream back in bringing what could be a better shot at rain here in Billings on Monday and Tuesday. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible.

Surface smoke will remain an issue today but not from the western wildfires. Winds from the northeast will push smoke in from south central Canada. However, smoke from the west will return tomorrow.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s through early next week. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s through early week as well.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

