Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated showers & thunderstorms on the Fourth of July

BILLINGS — As expected, we had a more active day in much of Montana and Wyoming on Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We can expect lingering showers this evening and overnight, but the most intense weather will end after sunset. We can also expect isolated light rain showers early Thursday morning in some areas.

Independence Day Thursday continues to look less active than it was Wednesday, but we will have isolated showers and thunderstorms from late morning through late afternoon. At this time it appears almost all of the active weather will be finished by the time any fireworks displays are going late Thursday evening. Please stay safe, everyone!

A strong ridge of high pressure over the West Coast will try to move eastward toward Montana and Wyoming Friday and Saturday, but it will likely be held at bay by a couple small disturbances bringing a few rain showers and thunderstorms. We will have fewer clouds Sunday, and more sunshine and heat will arrive through at least the first half of next week.