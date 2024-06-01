Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated showers Sunday; more unsettled weather ahead

BILLINGS — Two troughs of low pressure will affect Montana and Wyoming in the short term and the long term, and we can expect more unsettled weather as a result. We can expect increasing clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening, with another few chances for showers and thunderstorms during the day on Sunday, but no one will get all-day rain.

We can expect increasing clouds through the day on Monday in advance of a second, more vigorous trough of low pressure the first half of next week. The rain will push across Montana and Wyoming from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday, and most everyone will have a chance at the wet weather, but again, it won't be an all-day event for anyone in our area.

As this second trough and the jet stream push over the northern Rockies late Monday through Wednesday, we can expect stronger wind for most areas. North central and central Montana already have a High Wind Watch issued from late Monday through Wednesday, with gusts over 65 mph possible. We'll have more sun and warmth with weaker wind late next week.