Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated Showers Sunday; More Active Weather Next Week

BILLINGS — Much of eastern Montana and Wyoming had more sunshine than cloud cover on Saturday, while central and western areas had more rain and high elevation snow. Some lingering showers will move eastward this evening, but the shower activity will decrease by Sunday morning. We can expect increasing clouds and isolated showers on Sunday.

Another trough of low pressure will move our way early next week. It will bring a couple good chances of valley rain and mountain snow (mainly Monday and Wednesday) along with cooler air and stronger wind. Tuesday will be the windiest day with breezes both Monday and Wednesday. Lower elevations could also get a rain/snow mix Wednesday.

We will likely get a break in most areas from the rain and snow on Thursday, but isolated showers will still be possible. Our active weather pattern will likely continue late next week into the following weekend when another trough of low pressure from the Pacific moves our direction, keeping highs below average and bringing more areas of rain at times.