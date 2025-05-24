Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated showers on Sunday, dry for most Memorial Day

BILLINGS — As we began the Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, a quiet, bright morning gave way to scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. This particular disturbance will weaken overnight, and we'll have fewer showers and clouds by Sunday morning. Lows will remain in the seasonable 30s and 40s.

Although isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast on Sunday, they will not be as numerous or widespread as they were on Saturday. Highs will also be a few degrees warmer. Keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans. Memorial Day also looks warm and dry for most of our region, but still keep an eye out for activity.

Another wave of energy will move toward Montana and Wyoming late Monday and much of Tuesday, and that will provide a better chance for rain showers and thunderstorms both Tuesday morning and Tuesday afternoon. That will get whittled down to isolated activity on Wednesday, and we'll warm up through next Saturday.