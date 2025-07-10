Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated showers, gusty wind and cooler on Friday

BILLINGS — A cold front is pushing southward from southern Canada at this time, and the High Line has already been getting rain showers and thunderstorms. That cold front will push over the rest of Montana late tonight through Friday. We can expect isolated showers, but the biggest effects we'll feel will be gusty wind and cooler air.

As that cold front continues southward through the day on Friday, we'll have decreasing clouds and gusty wind, but highs will be 7-12 degrees cooler than average. That nice cooldown won't last long, however, as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead for the weekend, and highs will return to the lower and mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will stay warmer than average, but we can expect increasing clouds as another cold front moves southward over the northern Rockies. There is a slight chance for showers late Monday, but most of the rain will fall Tuesday and early Wednesday. It will be gusty on Tuesday with highs 15-20 degrees below average. We'll then warm late next week.