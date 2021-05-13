Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated Showers and Weak Thunderstorms this Afternoon

BILLINGS — Good morning.

A wave of energy will slide through the region today bringing a chance of showers and weak thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce small hail.

As we get into the overnight, that chance of rain will decrease but more energy being pumped into the area tomorrow will put those showers and isolated thunderstorms right back into the forecast through Saturday.

A weak cutoff low will aid in blocking unsettled weather, so looking for a dry and warm stretch Sunday through Tuesday before a forecasted Pacific low brings a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms back in on Wednesday.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s today through Saturday, mid 70s on Sunday with a chance to reach the low 80s Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com