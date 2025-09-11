Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday

BILLINGS — We've had several waves of showers and thunderstorms move over northern Wyoming and Montana from Wednesday evening though Thursday afternoon. Most of the stormy weather is finished for now, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will still pop up through the evening. Lows Friday morning will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

A trough of low pressure will continue its slow trek over the northern and central Rockies on Friday, and that will provide another chance for showers and thunderstorms. The active weather will be isolated, however. Saturday will bring a better chance for more areas rain showers and thunderstorms, so keep an eye to the sky on Saturday if you have outdoor plans!

Sunday will be a little quieter and warmer while we are between storms. Another fast-moving trough of low pressure will move over the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies next Monday and Tuesday, and we'll have better chances for additional thunderstorm and rain shower activity through Wednesday morning. Next Thursday will be warmer and brighter.