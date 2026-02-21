Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated light snow showers, then Saturday PM sunshine

BILLINGS — We began Friday with chilly sunshine in Montana and Wyoming, but another wave of energy is delivering more clouds this afternoon and evening. We can expect scattered light snow showers this evening through early Saturday morning, but many areas will receive only a trace at most. Lows will be cold, but not as cold as the last few days due to the clouds, staying in the single digits and teens.

After our clouds and isolated snow showers early Saturday morning, we'll have more sun and slightly warmer highs Saturday afternoon. Another wave of clouds will approach late Saturday, making Sunday similar with morning clouds and afternoon sun, but snow is unlikely. Highs will remain in the below average 30s through the weekend, but the winter feel of our weather will yield to false spring next week.

We can expect increasing clouds with more breezes Monday, but temperatures will also rapidly rise 15-20 degrees compared to Sunday. A small disturbance will push over the northern Rockies late Tuesday and Wednesday. We can expect stronger wind and better chances for mountain snow and valley rain. Our weather will dry out late Wednesday and Thursday, but the wind will continue through next Friday.