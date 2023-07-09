Q2 Billings Area Weather: Isolated but potentially strong storms Monday

BILLINGS — Fairly consistent temperatures with isolated afternoon and evening storms highlight the weather for the week ahead. early in the week, some of those storms could be strong to severe.

Evening isolated storms Sunday will fade through the evening. Temperatures will be int he 50s to low 60s early Monday.

A strong wave brings the chance of gusty winds, hail, or heavy rain with storms Monday afternoon, and especially in the evening. But storms will be very isolated over a wide area.

Tuesday afternoon and evening, the strongest storms are favoring areas east of Billings with more wind, hail, and heavy rain potential. Temperatures slip from the 80s to mid-90s Monday to mainly 80s for the rest of the week.

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday have the best storm potential, but no big outbreak of wet weather looks likely.