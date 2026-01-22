Q2 Billings Area Weather: Into the deep freeze we go!

BILLINGS — Frigid arctic air is moving into the area, bringing a big drop in temperatures, with highs on Thursday ranging from the single digits east to 20s west. Friday morning lows could dip to 20 below in some locations in eastern MT, while deadly wind chills could reach 35° below, if not colder. Cold Weather Advisories are or will be in effect. Make sure kids are bundled up for school!

Mostly dry conditions are expected through the weekend, but some light snow is possible late Thursday into Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for portions of the area, including Billings, where 1–2 inches could accumulate. Light snow is also possible from time to time through the weekend.

It will gradually get warmer, but another Canadian cold front is forecast to move through Saturday into Sunday, so temperatures will stay on the cold side a little longer, with highs mainly in the teens and 20s before pushing into the 30s and 40s early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com