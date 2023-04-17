Q2 Billings Area Weather: Into an unsettled weather pattern we go

BILLINGS — It will be a warmer than normal start to the week with highs reaching into the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. This will increase concern for rapid snowmelt that could lead to minor flooding in flood prone areas like low lying areas and along smaller creeks and streams. Although cooler temperatures begin to move in on Tuesday, rainfall could continue to aggravate the situation. Those potentially affected will need to monitor this closely over the next few days.

High pressure will begin to flatten ahead of a cold front, so expect increasing cloud cover during the day from west to east. Showers will begin to spring up in the western mountains and foothills late afternoon.

Chances for rain will increase tonight as a cold front passes through the area. There may even be a rumble of thunder or two this evening in the central portion of the Q2 viewing area including Billings.

After a break from the rain overnight, a chance for rain showers returns by late Tuesday morning as a decent amount of Pacific moisture rushes in. Some areas could get a heavy downpour especially east of Yellowstone County. A few thunderstorms will be possible across the area through Wednesday night.

Rain totals could reach up to a quarter of an inch by Wednesday morning in Billings and areas east and south.

The mountains aren't done with snow. 3-6 could fall in the Beartooths and Bighorns tomorrow through Wednesday. The western valleys could even get an inch.

It will be cooler moving forward as cold air behind the front will knock daytime highs down for the rest of the week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 60s/70s today, mainly 590s tomorrow, 40s/50s on Wednesday, mainly 40s Thursday and Friday, 40s/50s on Saturday then mainly 50s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 30s/40s tonight, mainly 30s tomorrow night then 20s/30s Wednesday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

