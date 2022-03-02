Q2 Billings Area Weather: Into a cooling trend we go

BILLINGS — Although cooler, daytime highs will stay above average through Thursday in Billings with temperatures hovering in the mid 50s. Northeastern Montana will dip to the 30s and 40s while northern Wyoming will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Clouds across the Treasure State will give Billings a slight chance of spotty showers this morning through early afternoon with a better chance north and east of Yellowstone County. A backdoor cold front will transition that rain into a wintry mix then snow/freezing rain this evening along a line from Lewistown to Miles City to Ekalaka and areas north.

A cold front from the west moves through by Friday morning that will bring snow showers Friday evening into Saturday. Still difficult to pin down accumulation totals at the moment. For now, I’m going with up to 2-3” for most of the Q2 viewing area with around 6” possible from Baker down to Sheridan. Keep in mind, these estimates could and probably will change as uncertainty remains. Will keep you updated.

That cold front will drop daytime highs and nighttime lows heading into the weekend. Expecting 20s and 30s Friday through Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight and Thursday night, teens Friday night then single digits to teens across the weekend.

A look ahead to early next week shows highs in the 30s and 40s with lows in the teens and 20s. Rain and snow will be possible as well.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com