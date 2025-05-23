Q2 Billings Area Weather: Intermittent showers, isolated storms, and near-seasonal temps through Memorial Day

BILLINGS — Areas north and east of Yellowstone County will be waking up to rain on Friday morning as the first wave moves away from the region. The second wave will bring more widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms starting Friday afternoon. This will be a slow-moving system that will influence the region through Sunday.

Expect less than a tenth of an inch of accumulation across the area Friday night, with maybe another tenth of an inch by Saturday night. Total rain through early Sunday evening will range from 0.10 to 0.25 inches, but areas southeast of Yellowstone County, including Sheridan, WY, could receive up to 0.50 inches in total.

High pressure will begin to bring dry conditions to most of the area by Sunday afternoon, but showers will continue to linger over southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming through Monday morning. Additional light accumulation will be possible.

Memorial Day is looking great, with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Another low is forecast to approach the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, but most models have it staying to our south. If this remains the case, it shouldn't have much of an effect on our area, with only a slight chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm or two.

Another shortwave could bring a chance of more precipitation by late Thursday.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 60s on Friday and through the weekend, 60s and 70s on Memorial Day and Tuesday, then 70s and maybe some 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows will be mainly in the 40s through the weekend, then 40s and 50s early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com