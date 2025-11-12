Q2 Billings Area Weather: Increasing clouds with weaker wind on Wednesday

BILLINGS — Veterans Day was a blustery Tuesday for much of Montana and Wyoming as a frontal system pushed overhead. We were quite mild by November standards, and we haven't seen the end to our unseasonably mild weather. We can expect gradually weakening wind overnight, and it won't be quite as mild, but lows will range from the upper 20s to near 40.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Rockies on Wednesday and early Thursday, which will mean weaker wind and continued mild weather for our area. High clouds will push into the sky Wednesday and it won't be as warm, but it will still be over 10 degrees warmer than average. We'll threaten some record highs on Thursday, but the wind will increase again.

A cold front will push over our region on Friday, and that will bring even stronger wind with a chance for light rain and mountain snow. The wind will be more of a factor, though. We will be cooler this weekend, but we'll still be in the above-average 50s. Another storm will arrive early next week, which will bring seasonably cool air and a chance for lower elevation rain and snow.