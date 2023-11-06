Q2 Billings Area Weather: Increasing clouds with mountain snow

BILLINGS — Weak high pressure will make it a mainly dry Monday although some persistent snow showers will remain possible over higher elevations. Another shot of energy is expected to cross the area tonight bringing a better chance of snow over the mountains and light rain in the lower elevations this afternoon into the evening.

Snow showers are expected across the Beartooths, Absarokas, Bighorns and the Crazies on Tuesday. The Beartooths/Absarokas could pickup another 4-7" with 2-4" across the Crazies, and up to 1" in the Bighorns.

High pressure moves mid-week bringing dry conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Another disturbance could pass through Friday into Saturday bringing strong winds from Livingston to Big Timber to Harlowton.

Speaking of wind, gusts over 30 mph will be possible later today into the evening from Livingston to Big Timber to Harlowton before really picking up tomorrow with winds increasing to 35-45 mph. The rest of the area (including Billings) could feel gusts over 30 mph.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s today and tomorrow, 40s/50s Wednesday through Saturday then mainly 50s on Sunday.

Lows will be in the 30s tonight and tomorrow night, 20s Wednesday night through Friday night then 20s/30s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

