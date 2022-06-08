Q2 Billings Area Weather: Increasing clouds with a few showers today

BILLINGS — A typical Spring day is on tap as we continue to warm up. Staying mainly dry for the rest of the work week although a few showers are possible today and tomorrow.

Expecting scattered thunderstorms on Saturday ahead of a cold front that aims to drop through Sunday evening/Monday morning bringing a chance of strong or even isolated severe storms on Sunday night. There could be enough instability to deliver strong winds, heavy downpours, lightning, and hail. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today, 70s/80s tomorrow and Friday, 80s on Saturday, 70s/80s on Sunday then 60s early next week

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight and tomorrow night, 50s Friday and Saturday nights, 40s/50s on Sunday night then 40s early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com