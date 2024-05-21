Q2 Billings Area Weather: Increasing clouds Wednesday ahead of next storm

BILLINGS — Montana and Wyoming continue to get lingering rain showers, thunderstorms and mountain snow from our current storm system, but it's on its way out of the region. We can expect decreasing showers and clouds tonight through early Wednesday, with a quieter start to the day. Lows will be cooler than average with freezing temperatures returning to the higher elevations.

We can expect increasing clouds through the day Wednesday as the second storm moves toward our area. Although isolated showers are possible through Wednesday afternoon, most of the rain, snow, thunderstorms and wind with this incoming storm will arrive late Wednesday, Thursday and early Friday. Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for our mountains, with 8-16 inches of snow possible.

We'll have another brief break from our active weather pattern late Friday and early Saturday, but the third in this series of storms will push overhead late Saturday, Sunday and will linger in the east early Monday morning. Many of us will have a brighter and warmer Memorial Day, but rain, gusty wind and mountain snow will be very likely much of the holiday weekend. Please travel safely, everyone.