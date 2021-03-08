Q2 Billings Area Weather: Increasing Clouds Today, Chance of Snow Tonight

BILLINGS — After a stretch of milder than average weather, we’ll see a shift back to more seasonal conditions this week.

An upper level low off the Pacific northwest coast will kick a short wave through the region by tonight which will bring a decent chance of rain and snow to the western part of Montana today. This will also help kick up winds along the foothills tonight from Livingston to Big Timber to Nye. Gusts over 40 mph will be possible through this corridor.

A surface low will slide across the MT/WY border today through Tuesday morning dragging a chance of rain and snow through the Billings area starting late tonight. Not expecting much in the way of accumulation.

Another quick blast of energy will jet through Wednesday bringing a chance of snow for Park over to Sheridan along northern WY with the heavier snowfall expected in Big Horn Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon. High pressure sets in behind a dry cold front on Thursday and should keep things dry and calm through the weekend.

Highs will be in the mid 50s today, mid 40s Tuesday to Thursday, then back into the 50s Friday through Sunday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 20s.

Billings: Increasing clouds today with highs in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of rain then snow. Lows in the low 30s. Chance of snow tomorrow morning then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Skies clearing to partly sunny during the day with highs in the upper 40s.

Sheridan: Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow tomorrow night into Wednesday.

