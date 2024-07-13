Q2 Billings Area Weather: Increasing clouds Sunday with a few showers and storms

BILLINGS — It has certainly felt like summer in Montana and Wyoming the last several days with plenty of above-average temperatures and some areas of showers and thunderstorms. Most of the active weather today has been in the northeastern Montana, but those strong thunderstorms will move out of the region before midnight.

A strong ridge of high pressure will be in control of our weather on Sunday, but an area of clouds will push into the region through the course of the day, and we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms in southern Montana and northern Wyoming during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will stay in the 90s and 100s.

We will be cooler on Monday as a disturbance passes north of our region, but despite the relatively cooler temperatures, we will remain above average. We can also expect a fairly regular pattern through the rest of this coming week, with above-average highs, quiet mornings and scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly over the mountains.