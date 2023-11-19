Q2 Billings Area Weather: Increasing Clouds Sunday, But Still Mild For November

BILLINGS — High pressure remains in control of the weather of Montana and Wyoming for now, but that ridge will be broken down a bit on Sunday as a fast-moving disturbance moves from west to east over the northern Rockies. It will bring the western half of the state the best chance of light rain and snow, with only isolated showers in the eastern half of Montana.

Another ridge of high pressure will start to build over the western United States during the first half of the upcoming Thanksgiving week. At first we'll have more sunshine and stronger wind gusts at times, and that will last through Tuesday. Wednesday will still be breezy with increasing clouds ahead of another larger trough of low pressure pushing in from the northeast.

We can expect much colder air on Thanksgiving Day as well as next Friday and Saturday as the trough from central Canada sinks southwestward toward the northern Rockies. More of our region will also have a chance of snow. Most of that snow will fall Thanksgiving Day and next Friday, but at this time it doesn't look to heavy. Be sure to drive carefully!