Q2 Billings Area Weather: Increasing clouds Sunday, breezy with a few showers

BILLINGS — We had plenty of sunshine on Saturday in Montana and Wyoming with highs climbing over 10 degrees warmer than average. We'll have a few more clouds in the sky overnight and early Sunday, which will keep lows slightly warmer, but it will still be a chilly morning. Lows will range from the mid 20s to the upper 30s in our area.

The first of two troughs of low pressure will move our way late tonight through Sunday, bringing more clouds, stronger breezes, a minor cooldown and isolated light rain and mountain snow showers. We'll have stronger wind the closer you get to Bozeman Pass. Monday will be mild and gusty with more sunshine for most of us.

The second trough of low pressure will barrel overhead Tuesday and early Wednesday, and that will bring more parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming measurable rain and mountain snow, along with gusty wind. It won't last long, and we'll have a break late Wednesday and Thursday before another trough of low pressure moves our way.