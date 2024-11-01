Q2 Billings Area Weather: Increasing clouds Saturday, weather changes next week

BILLINGS — We began the month of November in a fairly quiet way in Montana and Wyoming with a chilly start to a seasonably mild afternoon. Saturday morning will be similar for most areas with a mostly clear sky and lows dropping down to the 20s and lower 30s. We can expect increasing clouds Saturday afternoon after a mostly clear morning.

A trough of low pressure is approaching the northern Rockies at this time, but much of the energy and moisture with that storm will split apart and move south of us. As a result, we'll have only isolated rain and snow showers late Saturday and early Sunday before our sky clears briefly late Sunday and early Monday. More changes are coming, though.

Another storm on a more direct path to our area will approach over the weekend and move over the northern Rockies the first half of next week. We'll have increasing clouds on Monday, with a chance for rain and mountain snow on Election Day Tuesday. Lower elevation snow showers will also be possible Wednesday before our sky begins to clear. Fall back Sunday!