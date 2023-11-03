Q2 Billings Area Weather: Increasing Clouds Saturday; More Rain And Snow Sunday

BILLINGS — Friday delivered more sunshine and warmer than average weather for a good portion of central and eastern Montana along with northern Wyoming. We can expect a partly cloudy and cooler night tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s for most areas. We'll have increasing clouds Saturday, but our highs will remain above average.

We have a fairly progressive weather pattern at this time, which means we will have several small, fast-moving disturbances which will bring chances for rain and mountain snow. The first chance for rain and snow will arrive Sunday, but it won't rain or snow all day for anyone, and highs will still remain slightly above average through the weekend.

A couple more small disturbances will also bring parts of the northern Rockies some rain and mountain snow during the first half of next week. No one will get all-day rain or snow, and none of it looks very heavy. A ridge of high pressure will then bring more sunshine and more seasonable weather by next Thursday and Friday.