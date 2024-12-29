Q2 Billings Area Weather: Increasing clouds on Sunday with rain turning to snow

BILLINGS — The wind increased Saturday afternoon ahead of our next incoming storm, and that also allowed highs to be well above average. We can expect decreasing clouds overnight, but the clouds will increase again beginning Sunday morning. Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for the mountains from Sunday morning until Monday morning.

The Absarokas and Beartooths will have a chance for 10-20 inches of snow through late Monday morning, while the Crazy Mountains could receive 8-12 inches of snow. Lower elevations will begin as rain Sunday afternoon, but colder air will change that rain to snow Sunday evening through Monday morning, with 1-2 inches of snow expected.

Lingering snow showers are still possible Tuesday before our weather briefly quiets down as the year ends. New Year's Day Wednesday will be a little colder than average with more breezes blowing. A few more snow showers will be possible next Thursday and Friday, but at this time it looks like the best chance for additional snow will be next Saturday.