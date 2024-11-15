Q2 Billings Area Weather: Increasing clouds & cooler Friday; light snow Saturday

BILLINGS — It has been another blustery day for large parts of Montana and Wyoming on Thursday, but that wind will weaken Thursday night, at least temporarily. A trough of low pressure will move over the Rockies on Friday, and although we'll miss a lot of the energy and moisture, changes are coming to our weather.

We can expect increasing clouds Friday with cooler air and a chance for rain and snow late Friday. We will have a better chance for both mountain and lower elevation snow early Saturday, with snow levels falling to around 3,000 feet in the morning. Most roads will be wet rather than snowy, but still be careful.

We can expect decreasing clouds much of Saturday and more sunshine Sunday, but the breezes will strengthen again. Another trough of low pressure will bring a chance for valley rain and mountain snow mainly on Monday, but it will be light. We can expect cooler than average highs and gusty wind next week.