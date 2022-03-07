Q2 Billings Area Weather: Increasing clouds and windy, Afternoon snow

BILLINGS — After a quiet start this morning, clouds will increase as we get into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Expect breezy to windy conditions with gusts in excess of 30 mph possible from Billings to Miles City. Stronger crosswinds over 40 mph likely along the foothills.

Flurries to snow showers will begin by this afternoon ahead of a cold that will move through this evening. Snow will amp up as we slide into the late evening/overnight hours, so be prepared for snow covered/slick roads during the commute tomorrow morning.

Snow showers stay with us through Wednesday with over 4” possible in Billings and areas south and west. Little to no accumulation expected east of Yellowstone County.

Daytime highs and nighttime lows will be dropping behind the cold front with Wednesday being the coldest day of the week. We’ll dry out and warm up from there.

