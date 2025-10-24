Q2 Billings Area Weather: Increasing clouds and more gusty wind this weekend

BILLINGS — High pressure has been our weather friend much of this week in Montana and Wyoming, providing us with warmer than average highs and a lot of late October sunshine. Our sky will remain fairly clear tonight with light to moderate breezes, and warmer than average lows Saturday morning, ranging from the lower 30s to the mid 40s for most areas.

Saturday will be a partly cloudy and breezy day for many of us, with stronger wind in south central Montana west of Billings. It will also remain warmer than average, but it won't be quite as mild as the last several days. A cold front will push over our region through the course of the day on Sunday, and our weather will change, and it will feel more like fall again.

We will have scattered rain and mountain snow showers along with cooler air Sunday and Monday, but the wind will be more noticeable for many of us, with strong wind gusts of 30-50 mph at times. Tuesday will be quieter, but we'll have a colder morning, and we'll have more breezy to windy days as we close out the month of October on Halloween next Friday.