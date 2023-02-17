Q2 Billings Area Weather: Increasing cloudiness today, Winter storm next week

BILLINGS — Although clouds move in today, high pressure will keep dry conditions in place as daytime temperatures gradually warm up. Billings will reach into the 40s by the weekend.

Strong cross winds along the Beartooth Foothills/Livingston/Nye/Big Timber/Harlowton areas will make this morning's commute a bit dicey with gusts up to 65 mph possible through mid-day. Blowing and drifting snow will be an issue leading to reduced visibility. Winds will ease a bit this afternoon, but still stay quite gusty through the weekend.

There is a slight chance of rain and snow across the weekend ahead of a potential strong winter storm looking to impact the area next week with a steady stream of Pacific moisture mixing with frigid air from Canada. While outlooks can change, confidence is growing that a hefty amount of snow could fall through Wednesday night. Going by a blend of models, Billings has a very good chance to receive over 6" of snow. Heaviest snow is likely to fall in western Yellowstone County and areas west and south. This could change so we'll keep you updated.

The storm will also put temperatures into the freezer with highs in the single digits/teens and lows dipping below zero by the middle of the week.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today through Monday, 20s on Tuesday, single digits/10s on Wednesday then below zero/single digits on Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s/20s tonight, mainly 20s on Saturday night, 20s/30s on Sunday night, 10s/20s on Monday night then below zero/single digits through the middle of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com