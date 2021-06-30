Q2 Billings Area Weather: In golf, bowling and temperatures low 100s are not what you hope for

BILLINGS — Afternoon temperatures will be in the 90s to possible 100s with low humidity through the weekend. Overnight temperatures won't drop as much after Thursday morning, meaning it will be harder to cool down at night.

The bone dry air combined with the heat needs only a breeze to quickly raise concerns about wildfires spreading. Conditions worsen by Thursday.

Billings and other nearby communities will be close to record hot afternoon temperatures on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Some cloud cover could keep us from breaking those records and produce some mountain showers and storms.

Current indications are that this hot and dry weather will continue next week.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night... Mainly clear with a low of about 61.

Wednesday... Sunny to mostly sunny with a light, variable wind. Near 97 for a hot afternoon.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday... Mostly sunny with isolated storms around. Upper 90s to low 100s for highs.