Q2 Billings Area Weather: In a word - "Fantastic!"

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep conditions mainly dry through the weekend as daytime temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s under lots of sunshine. With the warmer temperatures, we can expect increased snowmelt that will lead to rising creeks, streams, and rivers. Although no flooding is expected, those areas prone to such should continue to monitor the situation.

There is a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms across the weekend due to daytime heating, but most of the area won't see a drop of rain. A look ahead to next week shows the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Monday, too.

There are some models indicating a chance at hitting 90° for some areas by the middle of next week as outlooks forecast warmer-than-average temperatures through the middle of the month. Not much rain is expected during that stretch.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

