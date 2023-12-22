Q2 Billings Area Weather: I'm dreaming of a... damp?...Christmas?

BILLINGS — We are still on track for cooler and wetter weather over the weekend. But the timing of the storm Saturday could mean better chances for rain than snow in much of the lower elevations.

Friday will once again start off mild, with temperatures in the 20s to mid 30s in the morning. Expect a sunny afternoon with highs mainly in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Wind will increase down the east mountain slopes gusting to around 40 mph in the Livingston / Nye areas. Clouds will start to increase late Friday, with showers spreading from west to east on Saturday.

Areas of rain showers are likely in the lower elevations. This could turn to a rain-snow mix and eventually snow with the best chance of any light accumulations through southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming.

The higher elevations could pick up some additional light snow especially on the West facing slopes of the mountains. Be aware of possible travel hazards with blowing snow and slick roadways.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the week with high temperatures mainly in the 30s and lows in the teens to low 20s. Temperatures once again gradually warm reaching the upper 40s to low 50s by midweek.