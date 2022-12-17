Q2 Billings Area Weather: I hear the cold a-comin'. It's comin' round the bend.

BILLINGS — The coldest air our area has experienced so far this season starts to arrive Saturday evening. It would appear to get colder right through Thursday morning.

Strong westerly winds will gust 40 to 55 mph from Livingston to Big Timber through Saturday morning. These will create dangerous crosswinds and areas of blowing and drifting snow. Watch for reduced visibility and slick roads.

After reaching mainly the 20s in southern Montana and northern Wyoming Saturday afternoon, the first round of cold air arrives Saturday night. The second moves in early Wednesday.

The overall trend is cold, especially over north and eastern Montana. How quickly temperatures begin to warm up late in the week is still uncertain.

Check back for updates.