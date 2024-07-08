Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hottest temperatures of the season coming

BILLINGS — The forecast over the next 7 days is pretty straightforward - hot and dry. High pressure will dominate conditions this week with hardly any rain chances through Thursday afternoon and daytime temperatures really heating up.

Expecting highs on Monday and Tuesday to be in the 80s and 90s.

High pressure really digs in by the middle of the week and that's when the extreme heat begins to creep in with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Thursday through Saturday will see highs reaching into the upper 90s to low 100s. With the hotter temperatures and dry conditions, fire concerns will increase as the week progresses.

A weak cold front could bring a bit of a cool down on Sunday with daytime temperatures mainly in the low to mid 90s.

A pattern change is expected to start on Friday which could bring some moisture up from the Gulf. For now, going with a slight chance for daily isolated rain showers across the weekend.

Outlooks show warmer-than-average temperatures continuing next week with not much rain expected.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

