Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hotter weekend weather with isolated PM thunderstorms

BILLINGS — After the cold front passage on Thursday, much of Montana and Wyoming returned to more seasonable weather on Friday. This evening will be quiet and warm for most of us, with only isolated showers and thunderstorms. There will also be some areas of haze and smoke in the air due to regional fires. Lows Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the Rockies this weekend, but there will be enough energy and moisture to spawn afternoon and evening thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Despite the isolated storms, highs will be hotter than average for most areas. The ridge will begin to rebuild over the region beginning next Monday.

The ridge will be much stronger over the Intermountain West Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be 8-15 degrees warmer than average, mid to upper 90s will be common, and a few lower 100s will be possible. Another trough of low perssure will bring some heat relief late next week, with more clouds, cooler highs and isolated showers.