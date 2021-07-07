Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hotter today, storms possible

BILLINGS — Good morning.

It will continue to heat up today as daytime highs will push into the mid to upper 90s.

There will be enough available moisture and instability to allow for a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe storms this afternoon from Butte to Great Falls over to Glasgow and down to Miles City, but Billings is not included… as of now. Gusty winds in excess of 60 mph and large hail will be possible. Periods of localized downpours and frequent lightning will be on the table as well.

A cold front is forecast to swing through by late Thursday afternoon keeping chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Friday. It will also be quite windy at times, too.

The front will cool daytime temperatures down to around seasonal on Friday before we warm right back up into the 90s across the weekend. High pressure will put a halt to rain chances Saturday and Sunday, too. Models show we'll stay dry the first part of next week as well.

Rain totals for most of the area look to be minimal through Saturday morning with the best chance of accumulation northeast and east of Yellowstone County. Looking at 0.25” with slightly higher amounts closer to the state line.

Today's highs will be in upper 90s, mid 90s Thursday, mid 80s Friday, low 90s Saturday then mid 90s Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s through next week.

Keep smiling,

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

