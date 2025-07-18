Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hotter this weekend with isolated PM thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Friday began quietly for our parts of Montana and Wyoming, but scattered showers and thunderstorms which popped up in southwest Montana early in the afternoon will create chances for showers and thunderstorms this evening. After midnight our weather will be quiet and mild as the weekend begins Saturday morning.

A wave of energy will bring isolated thunderstorms to our area both Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening, but far eastern Montana will have chances for strong to severe thunderstorms both afternoons. Please keep an eye to the sky to make sure you stay safe. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the mid 90s, with Saturday being warmer than Sunday.

A larger trough of low pressure will then settle over the Pacific Northwest for the first half of next week. We can expect daily chances for showers and thunderstorms along with moderate breezes through Tuesday with lingering chances Wednesday. Highs will fall below average. Thursday will be quieter, with more showers Friday, with highs in the lower 90s.